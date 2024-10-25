Friday, October 25, 2024
US Consulate launches English Access program

US Consulate launches English Access program
October 25, 2024
Peshawar  -  The US Consulate General Peshawar held an official opening ceremony for the Nowshera English Access Scholarship Programme at a local hotel on Thursday. Consul General staff joined around 200 students, teachers, staff from the implementing NGO, the State Development Organization (SDO), and school administrators to formally launch the new English program.

This US Embassy-funded initiative offers English-language, civics, and leadership skills training to 14- to 18-year-old students from socio-economically underprivileged communities, helping them succeed in their studies and future careers. Since its inception in KP in 2008, the Access program has produced over 2,000 graduates.

In a video message, Consul General Moore stated, “This new program is yet another sign of our enduring commitment to offering young people in Pakistan the educational opportunities they need to succeed, no matter where they come from or what their economic or social backgrounds might be.” Access programs are currently active in 24 cities across Pakistan, including Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, Mardan, and Mansehra.

