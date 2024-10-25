North Korean troops 'likely' to be deployed to Russia’s Kursk region: White House

The US on Friday said it is closely monitoring reports about the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, and it is "likely" some of these personnel will be deployed to the Kursk region that was invaded by Ukraine in August.

"We believe that it is certainly possible, and I just go so far as to say, perhaps even likely, that at least some of these North Korean troops could be deployed to the to the Kursk area," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

He described the situation as “evolving” and emphasized that the would provide updates as more intelligence becomes available. He added that it remains unclear in what capacity and for what purpose the troops will be deployed.

"We’re monitoring this very, very closely, and we're continuing to consult with the intelligence community," he said.

"I will go so far today as to say that it is possible that there are now more than 3,000 troops from that have been dispatched to Russia for outfitting and for training,” he said, underscoring that the number could change as reports emerge.

"On where they're going to go and what they're going to be deployed to do if they're going to be deployed. I don't have firm intelligence assessments that I can speak to today about that," Kirby said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said units of the North Korean military will engage in the fighting on Russia's side next week.

Asked about the North Korean military in Russia at a news conference in Kazan on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin neither confirmed nor denied their presence.