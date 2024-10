KARACHI - A young man was killed in firing of armed motorcyclists on a car here in the metropolis on Thursday, police said. According to details, unidentified motorcyclists sprayed bullets on a car near Gizri Mubarik Masjid in Defence area of Karachi.

As a result of firing, a youth identified as Umair 30, was killed on the spot and the attackers sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police cordoned off the area and conducted search operation for the assailants.