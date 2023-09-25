1,547 booked, 330 arrested for power theft in 19 days: FESCO spokesman

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.209.1 million on 1,702 electricity thieves caught during 19 days of a campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that the FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive 19 days ago on a special direction of the energy minister and teams of the company caught 1,702 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.209.1 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 4.748 million in addition to getting Rs.67.8 million recov­ered from them. The FESCO also lodged cases against 1547 accused whereas the police arrested 330 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving more details, the spokesman said that FESCO teams had detected elec­tricity theft at 616 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.73.5 mil­lion on them under the head of 1.672 mil­lion detection units. In Jhang district, the teams caught 157 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.25.1 million under 615,000 detection units.

Similarly, 181 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company fined the power pilferers Rs.29.2 million under 467,000 detection units. He further said that 189 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were fined Rs.22.7 million under 560,000 detection units. In Khushab district, 49 consumers were found involved in electric­ity theft and they were fined Rs.7.3 million for 136,000 detection units.

FESCO teams also caught 164 power pil­ferers from Mianwali and they were fined Rs.16 million for 345,000 detection units. In Sargodha district, 196 cases of electric­ity theft were detected and a fine of Rs.23.6 million was imposed on them under 483,000 detection units.

FESCO teams also caught 124 electric­ity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district and imposed a fine of Rs.16.3 million for 382,000 detection units. Over 91 power pilferers were nabbed during last 24 hours and the company imposed a total fine of Rs.9.6 million under 209,000 detection units besides cutting off their connections.

ULOOM-E-SHARQIA RESULTS ON 26TH

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the result of Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) First Annual Examination 2023 here on Tuesday (September 26).

According to Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, the result will be announced at 10am, whereas it would be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10:10am. Result cards will be dispatched to all candidates at their postal addresses.

However, they should contact the Inter Branch of the board through telephone number 041-2517716 if they wanted to get information about their results direct­ly from the board office.