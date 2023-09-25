Monday, September 25, 2023
22 complainants get relief on Ombudsman’s orders

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan facilitated the release of outstanding dues amounting to Rs.2.956 million for 22 individuals hailing from various districts across the province. These applicants had encountered prolonged delays in the resolution of their cases, owing to various reasons, said a spokesperson for Ombudsman’s office. Upon the in­volvement of the ombudsman’s office, the relevant government departments have disbursed the pending dues to the claimants from different depart­ments. These cases encompassed the disbursement of pensions, as well as other emoluments such as farewell, marriage and death grants. The ap­plicants thanked the Office of the Om­budsman Punjab for providing them with financial relief.

