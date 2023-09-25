Monday, September 25, 2023
23,938 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s 2nd phase drive  

September 25, 2023
RAWALPINDI - As many as 23,938 persons have been screened for Hepatitis B and C so far during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive started on July 10. 

According to the District Health Authority spokesman, the LHEAP was underway in four Union Councils (UCs) 10, 11, 14 and 15 of the city while 117 people diagnosed with HBV and 450 with HCV so far. He informed that 10,678 people had been immunized against Hepatitis B while 20 health teams, five in each UC were participating in the drive to vaccinate around 100,000 population against the deadly disease. The spokesman urged the residents to come forward and screen themselves for Hepatitis free of cost. The LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health, he added.

 

