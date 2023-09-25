45 more dengue confirm cases reported in 24 hours

Rawalpindi-As many as 45 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 948 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Sunday said that among the new cases, 29 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, seven from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, four from Taxila Cantonment, three from Chaklala Cantonment and two from outside the district. He said that 129 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 89 were confirmed cases while 859 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 48 FIRs, issued tickets to 14, sealed one premises and a fine of Rs 36,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 18,543 houses and larvae were found in 1,156 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 7,412 places, the teams found larvae at 164 sites during outdoor surveillance.