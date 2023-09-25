Monday, September 25, 2023
85 new cases of Pink Eye infection reported in Lahore

Web Desk
10:09 AM | September 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore

The provincial metropolis is currently grappling with a significant rise in cases of Pink Eye during the ongoing rainy season.

The health department officials reported 85 new cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as Pink Eye, within the past 24 hours.

People afflicted with this infection are finding it difficult to venture outdoors due to the adverse effects of sunlight and dust on their eyes.

Noted Eye Surgeon, Dr. Intzar Hussain Butt, shared his recommendations with the APP, urging affected individuals to use prescribed eye drops, cold water, and tissues for eye cleansing.

Dr. Butt explained that conjunctivitis is an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane, known as the conjunctiva, which lines the eyelid and covers the eyeball.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding physical contact with infected individuals and refraining from sharing personal items such as handkerchiefs, pillows, and makeup.

Dr. Butt also advised those affected to wear sunglasses and take a temporary leave from their official or private duties for a few days. Self-medication was discouraged, and joining gatherings was to be avoided. Frequent handwashing with soap was recommended.

Symptoms of Pink Eye include redness, a gritty or scratchy sensation in the eye, and itching. Dr. Butt further noted that many individuals with conjunctivitis experience eye discharge, leading to the formation of crusts on the eyelashes, particularly at night.

These symptoms can be caused by various factors, including infections, allergies, or irritants.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Health Department reported over 85 cases in Lahore hospitals’ outpatient departments in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bushra from Services Hospital stated that 40 per cent of patients in the outpatient department were seeking treatment for this infection.

Dr. Bushra emphasised the importance of precautionary measures and recommended the use of eye drops. She advised affected individuals to maintain stringent hygiene practices, including keeping their personal items such as towels and toiletries separate from others.

Patients were directed to use prescribed eye drops and tissues for eye cleansing, with the option of using cold water for temporary relief. The provincial government health department stressed the need to use hand sanitizers and cautioned against touching one’s eyes without washing hands thoroughly.

The health department advised against sharing items with those suffering from eye infections, including pillows, clothes, medicine, and bedding, which should be kept separate. Additionally, patients were urged not to reuse facial items.

