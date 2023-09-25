A Government of Crisis

When it comes to leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has undoubtedly carved out a path for himself. Whether people view him as a transformative figure, a leader, or a multi-dimensional enigma, one cannot deny the lasting impact he has had on his nation. From redefining India’s identity to his approach to minority rights which has sparked debate. Modi’s leadership has been eventful. However, there remains a question; is his inclination towards conflict and crises truly in India’s interest on the global stage?

While many in India may resonate with Modi’s stance towards Pakistan, his tendency to involve the nation in crises has drawn attention worldwide. The recent incident involving a dispute with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has captured interest and even raised concerns from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. These concerns should not be taken lightly, as they highlight a pattern of behavior displayed by the government.

The Modi administration appears to be more than willing to indulge in actions that lead the country into crises. It is during these moments of conflict that they often seem to assert their relevance. Their approach of framing issues in a clear-cut black-and-white, “us versus them” manner simplifies the communication of narratives centered around concepts like a Saffron Revolution and Hindutva.

However, a pivotal question must be posed: At what cost does India embrace this perpetual state of turmoil? While straining bilateral relations with a neighbor like Pakistan may not garner widespread condemnation within India, jeopardizing international relationships with Western nations presents a fundamentally different and potentially perilous proposition.

The historical analogy of Nero fiddling while Rome burned springs to mind. Nero was never lauded for his indifference to his own nation’s suffering. In contrast, Modi, who secured a significant portion of his voter base following the Gujarat riots of 2002, may hold a vastly different perspective. His apparent willingness to engage in confrontations and controversies has garnered him support from a particular segment of the Indian population, yet it has also drawn international attention for less-than-commendable reasons.

Modi’s vision to reshape India’s identity and enhance its global standing isn’t inherently problematic; in fact, it can be seen as a legitimate ambition for a nation of India’s magnitude and influence. History has shown that a robust cultural identity and resistance to Western influence played a pivotal role in shaping China. There is a valid argument to consider that a similar approach could be viable for India as well. However, the approach chosen to attain these objectives carries significant weight.

In recent years, India has been increasingly perceived as a nation prone to embracing confrontations, both on the domestic and international fronts. This approach risks overshadowing India’s potential as a responsible and constructive global player, undermining its international relations with Western democracies, which share values and principles with India, is a precarious endeavor. Such actions may erode India’s credibility as a champion of democracy and human rights on the global stage.

Yet, there comes a point where the focus shifts from curbing the Khalistani movement and safeguarding national security to upholding the principles of international diplomacy. While the old adage “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must” rings true, it’s essential to remind India that, while not weak, they are not strong either. Confronting Western powers and simultaneously cracking down on minority rights, India is bound to face increasing challenges and difficulties for which it might be well unprepared.

The world watches closely as Modi’s India wades through this stormy period. It was never more urgent for India to act in its own interest while at the same time fulfilling its international obligations. It is essential to interact with the international community in such a way as to maintain peace, stability, and progress. India must maintain its tradition of diplomacy and non-violence and become beacon of bringing the world together.