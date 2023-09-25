Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan ‘recovered’ after four months

Anchorperson and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan was “recovered” Monday and reached his home safely, according to Sialkot police, after going missing for nearly five months.

Imran Riaz was arrested on May 11 from the Sialkot Airport under 3MPO after the May 9 protests that broke out throughout the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court.

Riaz left in a private car after his release from the district jail on May 12. The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on May 15 that the anchorperson was released from jail after taking an undertaking in writing.

After remaining missing for a considerable period of time, the Punjab police chief was given "a last opportunity" by the LHC on September 20 to recover Riaz by September 26.

In a post on X/Twitter — the Sialkot police said: “Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”

Meanwhile, the family of Imran Riaz has also confirmed his recovery.

Earlier on September 6, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted 13 days’ time to the IG Punjab to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz.

A high court bench comprised of Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti heard a petition of the missing journalist’s father seeking recovery of his son.

” A positive progress has been made towards recovery of Imran Riaz,” IG Punjab Usman Anwar informed the court. Seeking more time from the court, police chief assured: “We will give the good news in next 10 to 15 days.”