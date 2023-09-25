Monday, September 25, 2023
At least 16 killed in coal mine fire in southwest China

At least 16 killed in coal mine fire in southwest China
Agencies
September 25, 2023
GUIZHOU, CHINA   -  At least 16 people were killed in a coal mine fire on Sunday in southwest China’s Guizhou province, local officials said. The fire broke out at the Shan­jiaoshu Coal Mine at around 8:10am (0010 GMT), the Pan­zhou City government said in a notice posted to its website on Sunday night. “It was pre­liminarily determined that the conveyor belt caught fire, caus­ing 16 people to be trapped,” it added, with no further details on what was damaged or how the fire began. Emergency per­sonnel extinguished the blaze and temperatures at the site returned to normal, but “af­ter preliminary verification, 16 people have no vital signs”, the notice said. The Panzhou City mine is about 3,600 kilo­metres (2,250 miles) south­west of the capital Beijing. China — the world’s biggest emitter of the pollutants driv­ing climate change — operates thousands of coal mines, even as Beijing has pledged to peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. While safety standards in the country’s mining sec­tor have improved in recent decades, accidents still fre­quently plague the industry, often due to lax enforcement of protocols, especially at the most rudimentary sites. Last year, 245 people died in 168 accidents, according to offi­cial figures. An explosion at a coal mine in Shaanxi province in northern China last month killed 11 people, nine of whom were trapped inside.

Agencies

