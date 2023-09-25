Monday, September 25, 2023
At least 34 dead in fire at illegal fuel depot in Benin
September 25, 2023
DOUALA-At least 34 people were killed Saturday in a fire at a smuggled fuel depot in southern Benin, near the border with Nigeria, the interior minister announced on state television.
“On Sunday morning, a serious fire occurred in the town of Seme Podji. We have unfortunately recorded thirty-four deaths, including two babies,” Alassane Seidou told the nation. The bodies were found burned at the scene, he said.
Seidou made the comments at the end of a visit to the hospital in Cotonou, the nation’s capital, where he said 20 victims are being treated.
He did not comment on the exact circumstances but said, “The cause of the fire was smuggled fuel.” Benin takes advantage of low fuel prices as it benefits from its proximity to its giant neighbor, Nigeria, according to state television.

