Authorities directed to improve quality of services at E-Service Center, Rwp  

RAWALPINDI - The authorities concerned have been directed to further improve quality of the services being provided to the citizens at the E-Service Center, Rawalpindi.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta had directed the authorities that special measures should be taken to increase the facilities at the center.

E-Service center is a good public welfare project which is a great convenience for the citizens, the Commissioner said adding, there should be more publicity about the services available in the E-Service center so that more people could benefit from it.

The work of the government institutions is to create convenience for the people, the Commissioner said and directed the authorities concerned to further ease the process to facilitate the citizens at E-Service center and the quality of the services being provided in E-Service Markaz should be improved further. The registry services should be improved at the center and solid steps should be taken to increase the facilities, the Commissioner instructed to Registrar Rawalpindi. Liaquat Ali Chatta ordered to make the work of approval of building maps more efficient and effective, the spokesperson informed.