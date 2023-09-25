AWT expands scholarship program

LAHORE - The Punjab University of Technology, Rasul (PUTR) marked a significant milestone by entering into a momentous agreement with Allah Walay Trust (AWT) at the AWT Headquarters. This partnership not only signifies a major step forward for deserving students but also extends the reach of the AWT Scholarships Program to PUTR, making it the 8th public sector university to benefit from this initiative, and the first one located outside Lahore. Under this agreement, 100 students pursuing professional degrees at PUTR will receive financial assistance, allowing them to pursue their academic aspirations without the burden of financial constraints. The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Chairman AWT, Shahid Lone, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam, Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director of the Scholarships Program, and Engr. M. Arshad, the Registrar of PUTR. The AWT Scholarships Program has previously made substantial contributions to prominent institutions including UET, AIMC, KEMU, PU, FJMU, Punjab Dentistry (Montmorency) College, and UVAS. To date, AWT has disbursed an impressive sum of Rs. 17.5 Million among 284 deserving students through this program, enabling them to wholeheartedly focus on their studies. In addition to PUTR, Allah Walay Trust has also signed an agreement with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, extending the reach of the Scholarships Program to its deserving students pursuing professional degrees. This marks the 7th public sector institution to partner with AWT on this initiative, benefitting at least 100 deserving students at UVAS. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director of the Scholarships Program, emphasized that this initiative by AWT will alleviate the financial burden faced by students from marginalized families, allowing them to complete their degrees without undue financial stress and enabling them to concentrate on their studies. This initiative is poised to have a significant impact and bring about a qualitative change in society. AWT Chairman, Shahid Lone, expressed his pride in extending AWT’s welfare programs, which include initiatives like ‘School Khana’ providing midday meals to public sector primary school students, installation of water filtration plants in various cities, and the establishment of a free eye hospital and orphanage in Lahore.