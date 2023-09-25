AWT expands scholarship program

LAHORE - The Punjab University of Technol­ogy, Rasul (PUTR) marked a sig­nificant milestone by entering into a momentous agreement with Al­lah Walay Trust (AWT) at the AWT Headquarters. This partnership not only signifies a major step forward for deserving students but also ex­tends the reach of the AWT Schol­arships Program to PUTR, making it the 8th public sector university to benefit from this initiative, and the first one located outside Lahore. Under this agreement, 100 students pursuing professional degrees at PUTR will receive financial assis­tance, allowing them to pursue their academic aspirations without the burden of financial constraints. The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Chairman AWT, Shahid Lone, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam, Prof. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director of the Scholarships Program, and Engr. M. Arshad, the Registrar of PUTR. The AWT Schol­arships Program has previously made substantial contributions to prominent institutions including UET, AIMC, KEMU, PU, FJMU, Pun­jab Dentistry (Montmorency) Col­lege, and UVAS. To date, AWT has disbursed an impressive sum of Rs. 17.5 Million among 284 deserving students through this program, en­abling them to wholeheartedly focus on their studies. In addition to PUTR, Allah Walay Trust has also signed an agreement with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, extending the reach of the Scholarships Program to its deserving students pursuing profes­sional degrees. This marks the 7th public sector institution to partner with AWT on this initiative, benefit­ting at least 100 deserving students at UVAS. Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director of the Scholarships Pro­gram, emphasized that this initiative by AWT will alleviate the financial burden faced by students from mar­ginalized families, allowing them to complete their degrees without undue financial stress and enabling them to concentrate on their stud­ies. This initiative is poised to have a significant impact and bring about a qualitative change in society. AWT Chairman, Shahid Lone, expressed his pride in extending AWT’s welfare programs, which include initiatives like ‘School Khana’ providing mid­day meals to public sector primary school students, installation of wa­ter filtration plants in various cities, and the establishment of a free eye hospital and orphanage in Lahore.