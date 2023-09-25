Balochistan govt rejects allegation of grand operation in Wadh

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has strongly rejected the allegations leveled by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Agha Hasan Baloch regarding the grand operation to be launched in Wadh, District Khuzdar. The government in a statement issued here on Sunday said that BNP-M leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal was consulted and briefed about the matter on various occasions. The government has assured that no grand operation will be carried out, as maintaining law and order which is of utmost importance to the government, it added. The statement added that Sardar Mengal had suggested two leaders of his party to attend the meetings to find out a solution and resolve the matter. These representatives failed to participate in the meeting and ignored the instructions of their party chief, the statement said.