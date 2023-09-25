CM orders to ensure best healthcare facilities at public hospitals

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mar­dan Khan Domki directed the officials of Health Department to install CT scan machine immediately in Balochistan Institute Of Child Health Service Quetta (BICHQ) in order to ensure the facility in the hospital and to overcome the burden of huge expenses on poor patents. The chief minister was paying a surprise visit to BICHQ on Sunday where he reviewed the medical fa­cilities available for paedi­atrics in the Hospital. Ali Mardan expressed his satisfaction with the solarization of the electri­cal system and the speed of work on the under-construction block in the Hospital. He ordered that quality medical facilities should be provided to the people in the Hospital so that they do not need to move to other cities for medical treat­ment and spend more money. On this occasion, Secretary Health Asfandyar Kakar and Chief Executive Officer Habibullah Babar while briefing the chief min­ister about the Institute, said that a new CT scan machine had been purchased for the Hospital, while the entire Hospital has been solarized. The saving of electricity ex­penses would be spent on improving the medical fa­cilities of the hospital, while the construction work of new block at a cost 1.5 billion rupees is in the final stages which will be completed by October 10.