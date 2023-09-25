COAS Munir calls for promoting interfaith harmony for united, progressive Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Monday expressed profound respect for the Christian community, stressing the need for promoting interfaith harmony in society in order to follow the Quaid's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these views during his meeting with a delegation of Christian leaders led by Church of Pakistan President Bishop Dr Azad Marshall here at the General Headquarters.

The COAS lauded the contributions of the Pakistani Christian community in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthropic services as well as their outstanding role played in defending the motherland.

He said Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society. “No one can be allowed to take law in his own hands in a civilised society,” he added.

The 13-member Christian delegation acknowledged the Pakistan army's efforts in combatting terrorism and providing secure environment to minority communities in the country. They appreciated the army chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.