Monday, September 25, 2023
COP28 ‘great opportunity’ for Pakistan to discuss ideas on climate change: UAE envoy

COP28 'great opportunity' for Pakistan to discuss ideas on climate change: UAE envoy
Agencies
September 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP) would be a “great opportunity” for Pakistan to discuss ideas on how to support countries most affected by climate change, UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi said. 

The UAE will be the second Arab state to host the climate conference after Egypt hosted COP27 last year. The Gulf country will host the COP28 from Nov.30 to Dec. 12, with the global conference expected to attract about 70,000 people, including heads of state, government officials, interna­tional industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youngsters, and non-state players.

Pakistan is recognized among the countries most affected by climate change around the world. In June 2022, raging floods triggered by un­usually heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers killed over 1,700 and swept away large swathes of crops and damaged critical infrastructure. Pakistan estimated damages and eco­nomic losses from the floods to be over $30 billion, Arab News reported.

Agencies

