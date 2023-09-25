Monday, September 25, 2023
Crackdown against power thefts in progress in KP

September 25, 2023
Peshawar  -   Crackdown against electricity theft is in progress in the whole province by PESCO, PESCO spokesperson said here on Sunday.

So far, more than 5,561 Kundas have been removed across the province and more than 1984 cases were filed against electricity thieves, 389 people were arrested, PESCO spokesperson said. He said 1204 Kundas in Peshawar circle, 1105 in Mardan circle and illegal connections have been taken down. Khyber Circle 823, Swat Circle 584, Dera Ismail Khan 514 and Bannu Circle 527 were removed, spokesperson PESCO said.

Apart from this, a number of poles were also removed in Abbottabad, Swabi and Mansehra circles, Spokesperson PESCO said. Fines of more than Rs. 23.50 million have been imposed so far, he said. Submission of application to file cases against more than 4768 electricity thieves and  CO customers can report electricity theft by calling 118, spokesperson PESCO said.

Committee bans conversion of prime agriculture lands for housing societies

