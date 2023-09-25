CS reviews development works

QUETTA - Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir on Sunday re­viewed the progress on devel­opment projects under Quetta Development Package and di­rected to ensure the completion of the Hazarganji Bus Stand within three months. Commissioner Quetta Division, Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat and Deputy Commissioner were also present on the oc­casion. The Chief Secretary said that there will be no com­promise on the quality of con­struction work of development projects. He said that all obsta­cles should be removed as soon as possible and the work on the projects should continue without any interruption to en­sure the completion of the de­velopment projects within the stipulated time. Commissioner Quetta, while giving a briefing on the development projects, said that 15 mosques were coming up in the construction and expansion of roads, for which the discussion was go­ing on with the administrators of the mosques. The Chief Sec­retary also di­rected to resolve the issues at the earliest and he would review the progress of work on the projects on a daily basis. He directed that measures should be taken on an emergency ba­sis to improve the sanitation situation in Quetta and sanita­tion management should be ensured on a daily basis.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave a brief­ing and said that the work of installation and restoration of street lights has also started in the city.