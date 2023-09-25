CS reviews development works

QUETTA - Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir on Sunday reviewed the progress on development projects under Quetta Development Package and directed to ensure the completion of the Hazarganji Bus Stand within three months. Commissioner Quetta Division, Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat and Deputy Commissioner were also present on the occasion. The Chief Secretary said that there will be no compromise on the quality of construction work of development projects. He said that all obstacles should be removed as soon as possible and the work on the projects should continue without any interruption to ensure the completion of the development projects within the stipulated time. Commissioner Quetta, while giving a briefing on the development projects, said that 15 mosques were coming up in the construction and expansion of roads, for which the discussion was going on with the administrators of the mosques. The Chief Secretary also directed to resolve the issues at the earliest and he would review the progress of work on the projects on a daily basis. He directed that measures should be taken on an emergency basis to improve the sanitation situation in Quetta and sanitation management should be ensured on a daily basis.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave a briefing and said that the work of installation and restoration of street lights has also started in the city.