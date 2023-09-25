Dengue surveillance gears up in City

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being car­ried out at various points in the pro­vincial capital. In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Shahzada Yousaf visited Model Town Housing Society on Sunday he inspected anti-dengue arrangements. He urged the house owners to adopt dengue preven­tive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed monitoring of dengue larvae elimination. He checked the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon visited Cantonment Board-6 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larvae presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray pro­cess. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-120 while other as­sistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue ar­rangements besides monitoring the fumigation process. Meanwhile, the district administration, during a crack­down on illegal sale of petrol, sealed six sale points and five LPG decanting shops during the last 24 hours.