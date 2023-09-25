Monday, September 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue surveillance gears up in City

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being car­ried out at various points in the pro­vincial capital. In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Shahzada Yousaf visited Model Town Housing Society on Sunday he inspected anti-dengue arrangements. He urged the house owners to adopt dengue preven­tive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed monitoring of dengue larvae elimination. He checked the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon visited Cantonment Board-6 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larvae presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray pro­cess. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected anti-dengue measures at UC-120 while other as­sistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue ar­rangements besides monitoring the fumigation process. Meanwhile, the district administration, during a crack­down on illegal sale of petrol, sealed six sale points and five LPG decanting shops during the last 24 hours.

NAB court restores 22 references

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023