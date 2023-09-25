Monday, September 25, 2023
DG NAVTTC appraises Saudi Arabia’s Skill Verification Program

Staff Reporter
September 25, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -   Direc­tor General National Vocational and Technical Training Com­mission (NAVTTC), Hussain Bakhsh Magsi said that the con­ducting of the written and prac­tical tests of skilled workers be­fore they could apply for a Saudi work visa for the first time in Quetta under the Skill Verifica­tion Program is a revolution­ary step. The DG NAVTTC while visiting the Technical Training Centre (TTC) Quetta to oversee the theoretical and practical tests of skilled workers who want to work in Saudi Arabia, said the centre would offer best services to candidates and is­sued a verification certificate at a very low fee. MD BTEVTA Mu­hammad Jan, Assistant Director BTEVTA Ghulam Raza, Direc­tor Manpower Training Irshad Ahmed.

