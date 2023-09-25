FIA arrests passenger for travelling on fake visa to Spain

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Sunday arrested a passenger who was trying to travel to Spain on a fake visa. According to FIA spokesperson, Babar Iqbal was taken into custody by the FIA team from Multan International Airport. The visa of the passenger was found forged during immigration clearance. The arrested passenger is a resident of Gujrat. FIA spokesperson further said the accused had been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan for further legal action. The FIA officials are investigating from the arrested about the agents through which he got the fake visa. Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.