 Five-member golf team leaves for Asian Games with Malik Kamran as Manager 

LAHORE - The contest for golfing suprem­acy at the 19th Asian Games will be held at the West Lake International Golf Course, Xihu District, Hangzhou from September 28 to October 1. Pakistan will be represented by top ranked players Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jehangir and Omer Khalid in the men’s category and Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz will showcase their strengths in the ladies section. Malik Kamran of Pak­istan Golf Federation (PGF) accompanies the team as manager which left for China, yesterday. While the Pakistan team members are all accom­plished players of merit, they are likely to face enormous competition from the partici­pating teams and yet hopes are there for medal winning success. At stake are four gold medals in the men’s and women’s individual and team events. Korea will certainly be a forceful contender in the men’s competition. Their star players Kim Si Woo has won four titles on PGA Tour and Im Sung has won two titles on PGA Tour. Host China has also fielded a strong team. In par­ticular in women’s competi­tion, China team members are all LPGA players. In fact their player Yin ranks No 1 in the world rankings