Governor Punjab asks Japan for GSP status

LAHORE - The Ambassador of Japan to Paki­stan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Gov­ernor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed bilateral co­operation in trade, tourism and edu­cation sectors during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Sun­day. Speaking on the occasion, Gov­ernor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman asked the Japanese ambas­sador to consider the inclusion of Pakistan in the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) for the export of textiles, sports and leather prod­ucts to Japan, adding that spinning mills in Pakistan’s textile industry were using Japanese technology. He said preferential trade facilities from Japan will boost trade relations be­tween the two countries. Governor Punjab said that Pakistanis living in Japan were playing a positive role in Japan’s economy. He said that Paki­stanis living in Japan were contrib­uting to the export of used cars and Halal food. Governor Punjab said Japanese automobiles were in high demand in Pakistan due to their good quality. He said that he appre­ciates the collaboration of various Japanese companies in providing technology to the local industry. Governor Punjab further said there should be exchanges of student del­egations from both countries in the education sector, adding he said that the students from Japan should come here and study in universities. “Stu­dent exchanges will strengthen ties at the public level,” he added. Governor Punjab emphasized that there was need to increase volume of trade be­tween Pakistan and Japan. He further asked reviewing of travel advisory by the Japan government as Pakistan was a peaceful country in terms of tourism, he said. Japanese Ambassa­dor Wada Mitsuhiro said there was a need for exchange of academic and trade delegations to increase people to people ties with Pakistan.