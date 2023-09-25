Govt College Uni teachers support counterparts of Karachi Uni for acceptance of demands

HYDERABAD-The Government College University Hyderabad teachers association has expressed deep concern over behaviour of the Karachi University’s administration with the faculty.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the association’s President Prof Tariq Hussain Jalbani and other office bearers said they supported the demands of the KU’s teachers.

They added that the increase in salaries and remuneration of classes should be paid immediately as the government of Sindh had already released funds for the said purpose. Jalbani reiterated that the faculty’s other issues such as approval of the budget, timely selection boards, and restoration of panel hospitals should also be resolved on a priority basis. The association disapproved of the attitude of KU’s Vice Chancellor towards the teachers. They said whenever the teachers applied for leave for post-doctorate either they were asked to fulfill illegal demands or forced to resign.

The association alleged that the faculty was also being tormented by the medical boards on the basis of personal enmity while the syndicate was also being used to make decisions against teachers.

The association warned of intensified protests if the issues confronting and nagging their counterparts in KU were not addressed.