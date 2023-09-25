‘Grand operation’ against Katcha area outlaws continues, seven arrested 

LARKANA - The Rangers and Police in a joint operation in interior of Sindh, arrested seven accused, citing a spokesperson stated. According to media reports, accused were facilitators to bandit gangs in katcha area, a spokesperson of Rangers said here. The law enforcement agencies recovered three SMGs, seven SMG magazines and two 30 bore pistols from them, spokesman stated. “A knife, two mobile phones, eight motorbikes and drugs were also recovered from the accused,” spokesman said. Moreover, rounds of different arms and 20,560 rupees were also recovered from their possession. Rangers spokesman stated that the arrested suspects were linked with criminal gangs of Laloo Jamro, Lalan Jan and Qadeer Jamro. The operations were conducted at Gul Mohammad Jamro Goth and Thull Kotdiji in Khairpur district, spokesman said. The accused have been identified as Shaaban, Jamshed Ali, Banho, Nazeer Ahmed, Khan Mohammad, Amjad and Abdul Ghaffar. The Sindh government has decided to launch a law enforcement operation in katcha areas (riverine forests) along the Indus River in upper Sindh districts to curb bandit gangs and other outlaws involved in rampant kidnapping for ransom and other crimes in the region. Earlier, seven robbers hiding in katcha area of interior Sindh were arrested in a joint operation of ranger and police. Sophisticated weapons, ammunition and looted valuables were seized