Gulberg-II residents, commercial enterprises weary of traffic police challans

LAHORE - The residents of Gulberg-II are growing increasingly frustrated with the actions of the traffic police as it has become a common occurrence for them to impound vehicles and issue hefty fines on Gulberg Toyota Road, right next to Siddique Trade Centre. Daily fines amounting to thousands of rupees and the frequent confiscation of vehicles from the vicinity have become a major concern for the local residents. Moreover, the relentless harassment of security personnel and office staff in this area by the traffic police is exacerbating the problem. Local commercial establishments and residents believe this unnecessary crackdown by the traffic police stems from a complaint made by an official from the industries department against private companies operating along Gulberg-II’s Toyota Road. The official allegedly reported to the traffic police and district authorities that the constant movement of loader vehicles was disrupting the operations of offices in the area throughout the day. “While the police claim to be restoring traffic flow, they have taken action against vehicles parked outside both commercial offices and residences without setting specific timing restrictions on loader vehicles”, a company employee told this paper. Citizens argue that Gulberg has been designated as a commercial zone, and thus, there is no valid reason for the traffic police to pursue these actions. In light of these grievances, the residents of Toyota Road have appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab to address this unjust situation that is affecting both the local population and commercial enterprises.