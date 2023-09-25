Harry, Meghan may earn £8m overnight with ‘lucrative’ move

LONDON-Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial worries may have a solution as they could delve into the world of NFTs. Andras Kristof from Galaxis claimed that the pair could make as much as £8m ‘overnight’ if they decided to cash in their “incredibly lucrative” brand in the form of non-fugible tokens. For the unversed, NFTs are digital assets, like artworks, that can be owned and sold virtually. As per Kristof, Prince Harry and Meghan could come up with their own set of NFTs that encapsulates the Sussex brand, which can bring them millions in the bank. Andras said: “The world could be their (Harry and Meghan’s) oyster if all things are done right. Anyone with a community or following could create their own digital membership cards (NFTs), and provide value to their community, potentially generating millions in the process. “It all depends on the size of their fame, fanbase, followers, buyer interest, the tangible value they offer, marketing and other external factors. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known the world over and would be a massive brand if they created NFTs of themselves individually or as a couple. Their brand could earn them $10m (£8m) overnight in my opinion.” Whereas, Prince Harry’s position in the royal family seems to be up in the air as King Charles mulls over his younger son’s legal role. Charles and his reign have seemingly entered ‘uncharted’ territory as the monarch continues to retain Harry as his Counsellor of Estate despite evicting him from UK home. The Duke of Sussex is one of the King’ counsellors of states, which means that he is one of the few Royal Family members who can step in to rule if necessary. The position has become challenging since a prerequisite for the role is to have a UK residence. “We are really in uncharted waters here: the Prince Harry situation is not something the law easily allows for,” Dr Craig Prescott, an expert on constitutional law explained to GB News. “The idea of the second son of the King choosing a life away from royal duties is not something the law has thought about, and I can imagine that Buckingham Palace would be concerned by that. The King had the chance to remove him with the counsellor of state legislation last year, but chose not to.” Apart from Harry, who is the fifth in the line of succession, the line-up for the counsellor estate also has Prince Andrew and his daughter Beatrice. Charles later added Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the list. However, according to royal sources, courtiers have discussed leasing a royal estate property to Harry and Meghan to overcome this legal problem. King Charles may not be on the best of terms with son, but it seems that the monarch does not have the heart to completely cut him out. Royal sources have previously revealed that ‘Charles loves his son’ but is looking for a ‘positive change’ before reconciliations.