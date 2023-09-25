IHC dismisses Fawad Ch's petition against ECP action in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the petition of former PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in contempt case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq read the decision earlier reserved against the writ.

Mr Hussian had earlier challenged the ECP's action against him on two forums, arguing that legal action couldn't be taken at two forums on a single application.

In July, the former information minister had issued a verbal apology to the electoral watchdog when a four-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was presiding over the contempt proceedings.