Interim CM orders release of irrigational water in Dhori Minor of Saifullah Canal

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar taking serious notice of the water shortage at Dhori Minor of Qubo subdivision of Saifullah Magsi Canal has directed the Irrigation dept to release water within 48 hours.

Concerned Irrigation Superintendent Engineer Amjad Jatoi submitted a report to the CM saying that the water shortage in the area of Dhori Minor was a non-perineal Minor and carried water only in Rabi Season, however, some water was released for drinking purposes.

The report said that during the recent heavy rains abandoned water was released in Dhori Minor, therefore the growers of the area from RD-0-30 planted paddy crops.

The CM directed the concerned Superintendent Engineer to release water in Dhori Minor so that the standing paddy crop of the local growers of RD-0-30 may not turn pale.

The CM directed the Irrigation dept to release water and report him.

Appreciation: The caretaker chief minister appreciated the Deputy Commissioner South Imtiaz Saryo-led operation against smuggled cloth and said the teamwork of Pakistan Customs, Rangers, and Police produced congenial results.

A joint team of Pakistan Customs, Rangers, and Police led by DC South conducted raids at Cloth Markets in District South and recovered smuggled cloth worth Rs250 million.

He hoped a similar teamwork would be demonstrated in operations against street criminals, drug mafia, and hoarders.