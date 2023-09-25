JI chief urges top court to take suo moto on IPPs' contracts

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir (JI) Sirajul Haq urged the court to promptly initiate suo motu proceedings regarding the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Sirajul-Haq expressed concern over the continuous surge in electricity prices under the interim government, which has led to widespread depression and even tragic suicides. In response, Jamaat-e-Islami declared an upcoming movement.

He emphasised the need for the government to reverse the electricity price hikes, as the populace has been overwhelmed by these relentless increases. He pointed out that IPP agreements, dating back to 1994 during the PPP era, should be subject to scrutiny, noting that such agreements even surpass the controversial East India Company's dealings.

Siraj further stated that both the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and PTI governments have upheld these agreements, calling for their review. He questioned why the burden of the three parties' alleged incompetence is being shouldered by the public and advocated for the ending of these questionable agreements. He proposed that the contractors should bear this burden by selling off their assets, highlighting that electricity is more affordable in neighboring countries like India and Bangladesh, while in Pakistan, it appears to be highly expensive.

JI chief stressed that around the world, taxes are imposed on landlords and capitalists, but in Pakistan, it is the common man who bears the brunt. He appealed to the court to treat these agreements as a matter of utmost importance, promising that their movement would persist until the government ended these oppressive deals.

If their demands are not met, they are ready to march on Islamabad, the JI Emir warned.