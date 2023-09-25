Khalistan Referendum to continue despite assassinations and seizures: Pannun

CANADA - Pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has asserted that In­dia’s attempts to silence and co­erce him through asset seizures in Indian Punjab and false cas­es will not deter the Khalistan Referendum movement, which continues despite challenges.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun spoke after India’s federal an­ti-terror agency said it had con­fiscated the properties of Pan­nun whom it accused of terror activities in India – following Ca­nadian PM Justin Trudeau’s pub­lic and shocking accusation that India was behind the assassina­tion of pro-Khalistan Canadian leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was a friend and ally of Pannun.

The seizure of a house and land owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in India’s north­ern state of Punjab “comes as a big boost to the country’s crack­down on the terror and seces­sionist network being operated from various countries, includ­ing Canada,” a statement issued by the Indian National Investi­gation Agency (NIA) said.

SFJ General Counsel Pan­nun said India was desperate and in a state of shock over the success of Khalistan Ref­erendum campaign which has mobilised tens of thou­sands of Sikhs in UK, Canada, Europe and America through Khalistan Referendum voting.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said on the seizure of his prop­erty in Punjab by the NIA: “The issue at the heart of the conflict with India is not the proper­ties of an individual – Pannun. The issue is about the land of the Sikh people - Punjab - that is forcefully occupied by In­dia and the resources of the in­digenous people of Punjab that are being plundered by Delhi. Khalistan Referendum 2025 loaded with millions of “votes” is going to be ‘Sikhs’ Surgical Strike’ against India that will liberate Punjab to create Dem­ocratic Republic of Khalistan (DRK) where people of all re­ligions are going to have equal status, rights and freedoms.”

In 2020, India asked Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Pannun, alleg­ing him to be a terrorist but. Af­ter review of the case, Interpol rejected India’s request on the grounds that India has failed to produce any evidence linking Pannun with any act of violence or terrorism anywhere in the world including India. Interpol further held that India is seek­ing RCN against Pannun be­cause of his human rights activ­ism and his political campaign - the Khalistan Referendum.

Over the last few years, India has asked the USA and Canada to take action against Pannun but these govts took no action due to lack of evidence and failure of India to back up its claims. Tensions between In­dia and Canada have escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had credible intelligence link­ing Indian government agents to the murder in Canada in June of Nijjar who was Pres­ident of Khalistan Referen­dum chapter in Canada, under the banner of Sikhs For Justice which has been spearheading the voting campaign.

This isn’t the first time India has acted against Pannun. He has faced several cases in In­dia over the last several years. According to Indian media re­ports, the New York based lawyer faces over 25 criminal cases in India.