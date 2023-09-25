Monday, September 25, 2023
Lahore-based couple summits world’s 8th highest peak 

APP
September 25, 2023
LAHORE - Lahore-based Ahmed Uzair and Anum Uzair have become the first Paki­stani couple to summit the world’s eighth-highest peak Mount Manaslu — 8,163 me­tres high — located in Nepal, mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks official sources told APP on Sunday. According to the company, the couple successfully climbed the peak on Sunday along with three Sherpas. Anam and Ahmed Uzair are the first Pakistani husband and wife to climb a peak above 8,000 meters. They were brought to Nepal by young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif.

