Larkana administration launches crackdown against hoarders  

LARKANA - The district administration of Larkana launched a crackdown against hoarders at various locations, which led to the recovery of large quantities of hoarded items. According to the reports of Larkana district administration, 7 boxes of Hazarghi and 600 sacks of sugar were recovered from a private warehouse. 4 thousand sacks of fertilizer and 350 sacks of bad wheat were also recovered. During the operation, two private guams were sealed for storage in Larkana. The Larkana district administration imposed a fine of 30 thousand rupees on the farmer’s rice mill for operating a flour mixer.

Larkana district administration said that operations against hoarders will continue.

The crackdown on hoarders is a welcome move by the Larkana district administration. It will help to ensure the availability of essential items at fair prices for the people of Larkana.