Monday, September 25, 2023
Larkana administration launches crackdown against hoarders  

E Thomas Mcclanahan
September 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA - The district administration of Larkana launched a crackdown against hoarders at various locations, which led to the recovery of large quantities of hoarded items. According to the reports of Larkana district administration, 7 boxes of Hazarghi and 600 sacks of sugar were recovered from a private warehouse. 4 thousand sacks of fertilizer and 350 sacks of bad wheat were also recovered. During the operation, two private guams were sealed for storage in Larkana. The Larkana district administration imposed a fine of 30 thousand rupees on the farmer’s rice mill for operating a flour mixer.

Larkana district administration said that operations against hoarders will continue.

The crackdown on hoarders is a welcome move by the Larkana district administration. It will help to ensure the availability of essential items at fair prices for the people of Larkana.

 

0ne died, 45 fainted after eating poisonous food

 

 

E Thomas Mcclanahan

