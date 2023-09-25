Lions Club and Social Welfare join hands in tree plantation campaign

SIALKOT - Li­ons Club and the Social Wel­fare Department have come together in a tree plantation campaign, emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation and commu­nity welfare. Wajid Hussain, the Divisional Director of So­cial Welfare and Baitul Mal, praised the significant role played by the Social Welfare Department and non-gov­ernmental welfare organiza­tions in addressing various societal issues. He highlighted the dedicated efforts of social workers who tirelessly con­tribute to areas such as edu­cation, healthcare, women’s development, and human rights. He regarded these individuals as invaluable as­sets to the country and soci­ety, emphasizing their role in shaping a better society.