Lions Club and Social Welfare join hands in tree plantation campaign

SIALKOT - Lions Club and the Social Welfare Department have come together in a tree plantation campaign, emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation and community welfare. Wajid Hussain, the Divisional Director of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, praised the significant role played by the Social Welfare Department and non-governmental welfare organizations in addressing various societal issues. He highlighted the dedicated efforts of social workers who tirelessly contribute to areas such as education, healthcare, women’s development, and human rights. He regarded these individuals as invaluable assets to the country and society, emphasizing their role in shaping a better society.