Monday, September 25, 2023
LWMC ensures cleanliness arrangements during Urs of Mian Mir (RA)

Staff Reporter
September 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is fully mo­bilized to ensure best clean­liness arrangements during the two-day celebrations of the 400th Urs at Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) Darbar. According to LWMC sources on Sunday, Company Chief Executive Offi­cer Babar Sahib Din had mobi­lized the LWMC staff to super­vise the vicinity of the Darbar and its adjoining areas. A total of 180 devoted sanitary work­ers and officers were work­ing diligently in three shifts to maintain cleanliness during this auspicious event. Mechani­cal sweeping and washing op­erations were in progress on the roads leading to the Darbar, ensuring clean environment for attendees. Devotees attend­ing the Urs should cooperate with LWMC staff in maintaining proper cleanliness on the occa­sion, he added.

