LWMC ensures cleanliness arrangements during Urs of Mian Mir (RA)

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is fully mobilized to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during the two-day celebrations of the 400th Urs at Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) Darbar. According to LWMC sources on Sunday, Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din had mobilized the LWMC staff to supervise the vicinity of the Darbar and its adjoining areas. A total of 180 devoted sanitary workers and officers were working diligently in three shifts to maintain cleanliness during this auspicious event. Mechanical sweeping and washing operations were in progress on the roads leading to the Darbar, ensuring clean environment for attendees. Devotees attending the Urs should cooperate with LWMC staff in maintaining proper cleanliness on the occasion, he added.