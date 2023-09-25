Man kills brother over land dispute in Kotli Syed Amir

SIALKOT - A land dispute in the Wazir Chak area of Kotli Syed Amir took a tragic turn when a man killed his real brother over a land dispute. According to reports, Darwish and his associates Imdad and Nisar, who were embroiled in a land dispute with Javed, attacked him with a gas meter, causing serious head injuries. Javed succumbed to his injuries, while the assailants fled the scene. In a shocking twist, it is reported that the accused, Javed’s son Zaheer Abbas, also passed away. The police have registered a case against Zaheer Abbas and Darwish along with his associates Imdad and Nisar in connection with the incident. In other areas of Sialkot, similar incidents have occurred due to longstanding disputes. One such incident took place in the Vinjal area of Sadar Sialkot police station, where a dispute resulted in the loss of life and injury to others. In Ghalewali, Badiana police station area, and the passport office Muradpur police station area, similar altercations unfolded, leaving several individuals injured. The police have initiated investigations into these cases and have registered cases against the accused parties involved in the violent confrontations.