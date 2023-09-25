Man kills brother over land dispute in Kotli Syed Amir

SIALKOT - A land dispute in the Wazir Chak area of Kotli Syed Amir took a tragic turn when a man killed his real brother over a land dispute. According to reports, Darwish and his as­sociates Imdad and Nisar, who were embroiled in a land dispute with Javed, attacked him with a gas meter, causing serious head injuries. Javed succumbed to his injuries, while the assailants fled the scene. In a shocking twist, it is reported that the accused, Javed’s son Zaheer Abbas, also passed away. The police have registered a case against Za­heer Abbas and Darwish along with his associates Imdad and Nisar in connection with the incident. In other areas of Si­alkot, similar incidents have occurred due to longstanding disputes. One such incident took place in the Vinjal area of Sadar Sialkot police sta­tion, where a dispute resulted in the loss of life and injury to others. In Ghalewali, Badiana police station area, and the passport office Muradpur po­lice station area, similar alter­cations unfolded, leaving sev­eral individuals injured. The police have initiated investi­gations into these cases and have registered cases against the accused parties involved in the violent confrontations.