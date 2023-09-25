McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship commences

LAHORE - The prestigious McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 kicked off with a vibrant inauguration ceremony here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Monday.
Fahad Ali Sheikh, Marketing Manager of McDonald’s Pakistan, and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), graced the event as chief guests, formally inaugurating the tournament amidst a lively and colorful opening ceremony. Notable figures including M Azam Bhatti, Chaudhary Khalil, Zia ullah Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Faheem Siddiqui, players, and their families were also present to mark the occasion.
The first day of the championship saw a total of 23 matches, with all the top players comfortably advancing to the second round. In the boys U-18 category, several exciting matches took place in the first round. Bilal Asim displayed his prowess by defeating Shaheer Khan with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Abu Bakar Khalil secured a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Ismail Ahmad, while Saif Ullah outclassed Saif Ullah Khan 6-2, 6-2.
M Salaar emerged victorious with a score of 6-0, 6-0 against Jawad Khan, and M Rehan dominated against Abdul Samad with a score of 6-0, 6-0. Yafat Nadeem beat Mustansir Ali Khan with a score of 6-2, 6-3, Ahtesham Humayun triumphed over Haider Nadeem with a score of 6-3, 6-0, Hamza Roman dominated Shahsawar Khan with a score of 6-1, 6-1, Hamza Jawad defeated M Talha Khan with a score of 6-2, 6-2, and Asad Zaman secured a victory against Hamza Rehmat with a score of 6-2, 6-1.
In the boys U-16 category, the first round also witnessed intense competition. Omer Jawad showcased his skills with a win over M Sohaan Noor, scoring 6-1, 6-2. Shahsawar Khan dominated Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-0, 6-1, and M Salaar Khan emerged victorious against Shaheer Khan with a score of 6-0, 6-3. Abdullah displayed his tenacity in a tough match against Saif Ullah, ultimately winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Hamza Roman exhibited his prowess with a score of 6-3, 6-2 against Abdul Samad, while Abdul Basit overpowered Aalay Hussain with a score of 6-0, 6-2. Abu Bakar Talha secured an impressive victory, defeating Hamza Ali Rizwan with a score of 6-0, 6-0, and Haziq Areejo displayed a dominant performance with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Jawad Khan. Ahtesham Humayun also delivered a strong performance, beating Zohaib Afzal Malik with a score of 6-2, 6-4.