McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship commences

LAHORE - The prestigious McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Cham­pionship 2023 kicked off with a vibrant inauguration ceremony here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Monday.

Fahad Ali Sheikh, Market­ing Manager of McDonald’s Pakistan, and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imti­az), graced the event as chief guests, formally inaugurating the tournament amidst a lively and colorful opening ceremony. Notable figures including M Azam Bhatti, Chaudhary Khalil, Zia ullah Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Faheem Siddiqui, play­ers, and their families were also present to mark the occasion.

The first day of the cham­pionship saw a total of 23 matches, with all the top play­ers comfortably advancing to the second round. In the boys U-18 category, several exciting matches took place in the first round. Bilal Asim displayed his prowess by defeating Sha­heer Khan with a score of 6-1, 6-1. Abu Bakar Khalil secured a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Ismail Ahmad, while Saif Ullah out­classed Saif Ullah Khan 6-2, 6-2.

M Salaar emerged victorious with a score of 6-0, 6-0 against Jawad Khan, and M Rehan domi­nated against Abdul Samad with a score of 6-0, 6-0. Yafat Nadeem beat Mustansir Ali Khan with a score of 6-2, 6-3, Ahtesham Hu­mayun triumphed over Haider Nadeem with a score of 6-3, 6-0, Hamza Roman dominated Shah­sawar Khan with a score of 6-1, 6-1, Hamza Jawad defeated M Talha Khan with a score of 6-2, 6-2, and Asad Zaman secured a victory against Hamza Rehmat with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

In the boys U-16 category, the first round also witnessed in­tense competition. Omer Jawad showcased his skills with a win over M Sohaan Noor, scoring 6-1, 6-2. Shahsawar Khan dom­inated Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-0, 6-1, and M Sa­laar Khan emerged victorious against Shaheer Khan with a score of 6-0, 6-3. Abdullah dis­played his tenacity in a tough match against Saif Ullah, ulti­mately winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Hamza Roman exhibited his prowess with a score of 6-3, 6-2 against Abdul Samad, while Abdul Basit overpowered Aa­lay Hussain with a score of 6-0, 6-2. Abu Bakar Talha se­cured an impressive victory, defeating Hamza Ali Rizwan with a score of 6-0, 6-0, and Haziq Areejo displayed a domi­nant performance with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Jawad Khan. Ahtesham Humayun also de­livered a strong performance, beating Zohaib Afzal Malik with a score of 6-2, 6-4.