MDCAT weightage

The weight assigned to aver­age marks for the MDCAT ex­amination renders the marks ob­tained in the entry test of very little value. According to the cur­rent categorization, 50% weight is allotted to the entry test, while 40% is reserved for intermediate marks and 10% for matriculation marks. This categorization places equal importance on the entry test and the marks from intermediate and matriculation exams, which are often tainted by cheating.

The culture of cheating in inter­mediate and matriculation exams is widespread, not only in Balo­chistan but also across Pakistan. This is a well-known issue that af­fects the credibility of examination results. Recently, the results for FA/FSc were announced, and students achieved scores exceeding 1000 out of 1100, primarily through cheat­ing. If a student manages to secure 1000 marks in matriculation and 1000 marks in intermediate exams, it essentially translates to them se­curing 45% of their MDCAT marks through dishonest means.

Given the prevalence of cheat­ing in intermediate and matric­ulation exams, it is questionable why equal weight is assigned to these marks alongside the entry test. A more appropriate alloca­tion would be to give 20% weight to intermediate and matricula­tion marks and reserve 80% for the entry test. This would ensure that the entry test truly reflects a student’s knowledge and abilities, rather than being influenced by cheating in earlier exams.

It is crucial for the relevant au­thorities to reconsider the weight­age allocation for the MDCAT to ensure that deserving students make it to the merit list based on their genuine performance, rath­er than being overshadowed by those who achieve high marks through dishonest means.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL,

Balochistan.