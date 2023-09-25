MDCAT weightage

The weight assigned to average marks for the MDCAT examination renders the marks obtained in the entry test of very little value. According to the current categorization, 50% weight is allotted to the entry test, while 40% is reserved for intermediate marks and 10% for matriculation marks. This categorization places equal importance on the entry test and the marks from intermediate and matriculation exams, which are often tainted by cheating.
The culture of cheating in intermediate and matriculation exams is widespread, not only in Balochistan but also across Pakistan. This is a well-known issue that affects the credibility of examination results. Recently, the results for FA/FSc were announced, and students achieved scores exceeding 1000 out of 1100, primarily through cheating. If a student manages to secure 1000 marks in matriculation and 1000 marks in intermediate exams, it essentially translates to them securing 45% of their MDCAT marks through dishonest means.
Given the prevalence of cheating in intermediate and matriculation exams, it is questionable why equal weight is assigned to these marks alongside the entry test. A more appropriate allocation would be to give 20% weight to intermediate and matriculation marks and reserve 80% for the entry test. This would ensure that the entry test truly reflects a student’s knowledge and abilities, rather than being influenced by cheating in earlier exams.
It is crucial for the relevant authorities to reconsider the weightage allocation for the MDCAT to ensure that deserving students make it to the merit list based on their genuine performance, rather than being overshadowed by those who achieve high marks through dishonest means.
JAHANGIR JAMEEL,
Balochistan.