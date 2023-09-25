Megan Thee Stallion crashes Beyoncé show for Savage live performance

HOUSTON-Beyoncé was joined by a surprise guest at the Houston show of her Renaissance World Tour on Saturday night. Megan Thee Stallion shocked fans when she appeared onstage to belt out their collaboration of Savage (Remix) at the show. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to post videos and snippets from the pair’s electrifying performance. “I love you, Queen,” the Break My Soul singer told Megan in one of the clips shared on the social media perform. “I love you, Beyoncé,” responded the rapper in the video. Beyoncé and Megan originally teamed up to release Savage (Remix) back in 2020; and their latest performance marked the first time the twosome performed it together live. It was reported earlier this week that the Body rapper was slated to perform at New York City’s Global Citizen Festival on Saturday.