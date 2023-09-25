Mercury drops to 10 degree celsius in Quetta

QUETTA - Blowing cold winds in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan on Sunday morning, announc­ing about upcoming winter in the region. Temperatures go­ing down in the morning and evening times in Quetta, Balo­chistan’s capital city, as people have started keeping fans off. The Met Office recorded mini­mum temperature in Quetta 10 degree Celsius in the morn­ing today, while the maximum temperature remained 27 degree Celsius. The weather department has forecast likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel this evening. However, the weath­er will remain hot and dry in most districts of the province, Met Office said. Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolat­ed heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Pothohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.