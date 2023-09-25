Mercury drops to 10 degree celsius in Quetta

QUETTA - Blowing cold winds in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan on Sunday morning, announcing about upcoming winter in the region. Temperatures going down in the morning and evening times in Quetta, Balochistan’s capital city, as people have started keeping fans off. The Met Office recorded minimum temperature in Quetta 10 degree Celsius in the morning today, while the maximum temperature remained 27 degree Celsius. The weather department has forecast likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel this evening. However, the weather will remain hot and dry in most districts of the province, Met Office said. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Pothohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.