Monday, September 25, 2023
Mercury drops to 10 degree celsius in Quetta

Staff Reporter
September 25, 2023
QUETTA   -  Blowing cold winds in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan on Sunday morning, announc­ing about upcoming winter in the region. Temperatures go­ing down in the morning and evening times in Quetta, Balo­chistan’s capital city, as people have started keeping fans off. The Met Office recorded mini­mum temperature in Quetta 10 degree Celsius in the morn­ing today, while the maximum temperature remained 27 degree Celsius. The weather department has forecast likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel this evening. However, the weath­er will remain hot and dry in most districts of the province, Met Office said. Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with wind and thundershower in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolat­ed heavy falls are also likely in Punjab, Pothohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Staff Reporter

