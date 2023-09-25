Mohsin Naqvi inspects construction work at Ghora Chowk flyover, Khalid Butt Chowk underpass projects

LAHORE - Soon after his arrival in Lahore from China, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wasted no time and promptly visited the Ghora Chowk flyover and Khalid Butt Chowk underpass projects early Sunday morning. Displaying his appreciation for the hardworking labourers on-site, CM Naqvi per­sonally greeted them and commended their dedication to working tirelessly even in the early hours of the day. With a keen eye for detail, Mohsin Naqvi diligently inspected the progress of both construction projects, ensuring that they were on track and meeting the necessary milestones. In a bid to enhance the projects’ re­silience during rainy seasons, the Chief Minister issued directives for more robust preventive measures and emphasized the importance of effective traffic manage­ment throughout the ongoing construction phase. Furthermore, CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored the paramount importance of these infrastructure developments for the citizens of Punjab. He reassured the public that upon completion, these proj­ects would significantly streamline transportation, creating a seamless, signal-free corridor stretching from Centre Point Gulberg to Ghora Chowk Defence Mor.