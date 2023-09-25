Murad faces Irfan in All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton final 

LAHORE - Mu­rad Ali of KP will take on Mu­hammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti of Wapda in the men’s singles fi­nal of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tourna­ment Bahawalpur 2023 after winning their respective semi­finals. While Ghazala Siddique of Wapda and Palwasha Bashir of Sindh qualified for the wom­en’s singles final. In the men’s doubles final, Murad Ali/ Shoaib Riaz will vie against Awais Zahid/Ali Larosh while the women’s doubles final will be played between Saima Waqas/Ammarah Ishtiaq and Mahoor Shahzad/Ghazala Siddique. In the men’s singles semis, Murad Ali beat Anjum Bashir 21-17, 21-17 and Ir­fan Saeed beat Awais Zahid 21-15, 21-13. In the women’s singles semis, Ghazala beat Umama Usman 21-13, 21-7 and Palwasha beat Sana Hanif 21-8, 21-10. In the men’s doubles semis, Murad Ali/ Shoaib Riaz beat Abuzar/Zu­nain 18-21, 21-6, 21-18 and Awais Zahid/Ali Larosh beat Irfan/Azeem 21-18, 15-21, 21-5. In the women’s doubles semifinals, Saima/Amma­rah beat Huma/Mahmoona 21-13, 21-15 while Mahoor/ Ghazala beat Zubaira/Palwa­sha 21-13, 21-17.