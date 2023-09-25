Murad faces Irfan in All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton final 

LAHORE - Murad Ali of KP will take on Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti of Wapda in the men’s singles final of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament Bahawalpur 2023 after winning their respective semifinals. While Ghazala Siddique of Wapda and Palwasha Bashir of Sindh qualified for the women’s singles final. In the men’s doubles final, Murad Ali/ Shoaib Riaz will vie against Awais Zahid/Ali Larosh while the women’s doubles final will be played between Saima Waqas/Ammarah Ishtiaq and Mahoor Shahzad/Ghazala Siddique. In the men’s singles semis, Murad Ali beat Anjum Bashir 21-17, 21-17 and Irfan Saeed beat Awais Zahid 21-15, 21-13. In the women’s singles semis, Ghazala beat Umama Usman 21-13, 21-7 and Palwasha beat Sana Hanif 21-8, 21-10. In the men’s doubles semis, Murad Ali/ Shoaib Riaz beat Abuzar/Zunain 18-21, 21-6, 21-18 and Awais Zahid/Ali Larosh beat Irfan/Azeem 21-18, 15-21, 21-5. In the women’s doubles semifinals, Saima/Ammarah beat Huma/Mahmoona 21-13, 21-15 while Mahoor/ Ghazala beat Zubaira/Palwasha 21-13, 21-17.