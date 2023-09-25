Monday, September 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mushaal lauds PM for raising voice for oppressed Kashmiris at UNGA

Mushaal lauds PM for raising voice for oppressed Kashmiris at UNGA
Agencies
September 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Special Assistant to the Prime Minis­ter on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick on Sunday extolled the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for raising voicing for the oppressed Kashmiris in his address at the UN General Assembly session.

The SAPM, while addressing the award ceremo­ny arranged by Bright Future Society, said “I am grateful to the PM for highlighting the state terror­ism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir at global stage”. Mushaal said that PM’s ad­dress in the General Assembly not only helped exposed the Indian fascist and notorious face be­fore the world but it would also encourage the Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan never missed the chance to bring to lime light the brutal­ities of the Indian brutal forces before the world. 

She pointed out that the PM as the ambassador and advocate of Kashmiris highlighted the worst human rights violations in the occupied valley before the international community. Mushaal vowed that Pakistan will continue to expose In­dia’s Hindu fascist regime at every forum globally. 

Committee bans conversion of prime agriculture lands for housing societies

SAPM said that the oppressed Kashmiris see Pa­kistan as the center of their hopes for achieving their right to self-determination as India fascist Narendra Modi led government turned the scenic Kashmir valley into a killing field.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023