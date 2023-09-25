Mushaal lauds PM for raising voice for oppressed Kashmiris at UNGA

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Special Assistant to the Prime Minis­ter on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick on Sunday extolled the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for raising voicing for the oppressed Kashmiris in his address at the UN General Assembly session.

The SAPM, while addressing the award ceremo­ny arranged by Bright Future Society, said “I am grateful to the PM for highlighting the state terror­ism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir at global stage”. Mushaal said that PM’s ad­dress in the General Assembly not only helped exposed the Indian fascist and notorious face be­fore the world but it would also encourage the Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan never missed the chance to bring to lime light the brutal­ities of the Indian brutal forces before the world.

She pointed out that the PM as the ambassador and advocate of Kashmiris highlighted the worst human rights violations in the occupied valley before the international community. Mushaal vowed that Pakistan will continue to expose In­dia’s Hindu fascist regime at every forum globally.

SAPM said that the oppressed Kashmiris see Pa­kistan as the center of their hopes for achieving their right to self-determination as India fascist Narendra Modi led government turned the scenic Kashmir valley into a killing field.