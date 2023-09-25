Nadra recommences CNIC issuance for transgender persons

Reversing an order it had issued three months ago in response to a ruling by the Federal Shariat Court (FSC), the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has reportedly recommenced the registration of transgender persons on Monday.

Nadra's Public Engagement Director, Rida Qazi, confirmed this development to a private media outlet, stating that the issuance of 'X' National Identity Cards (NIC) for transgender persons has been reinstated.

She explained that this decision was made in light of the matter now being under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

In May 2023, the Federal Shariat Court had ruled against certain provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, leading to the suspension of identity card issuance for transgender persons.

This decision was met with widespread criticism from legal experts, civil society and human rights activists.

Subsequently, in July, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar challenged the FSC's verdict in the Supreme Court.