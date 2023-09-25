Nawaz Sharif's homecoming: PML-N mandates return of all party members from abroad

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has instructed all its members, including senators, former MNAs and MPAs, and ticket holders, to return back to Pakistan within three days, in view of the extensive preparations currently underway for the homecoming of the party supremo, Mian Nawaz Sharif, next month.

The instructions, mandating the return of all party members from abroad, were communicated by Rana Sanaullah, the president of the PML-N Punjab chapter, according to a statement issued here Monday.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21 to spearhead the party’s election campaign for the next general elections slated for the final week of January 2024.

Interacting with media in London today (Monday), PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that there had been no change in the planned date for Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan. He said the party supremo would be given an historic welcome, reconfirming that he would touch down in Lahore on October 21 (Satuday).

Shehbaz Sharif also requested his party members and office-bearers to pursue their plans for travelling abroad after October 21 in order to offer their undivided attention to the preparations being made to welcome the "party Quaid" back to Pakistan.