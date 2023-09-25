Monday, September 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Niger’s military administration closes airspace for French aircraft

Niger’s military administration closes airspace for French aircraft
Anadolu
8:36 AM | September 25, 2023
International

Niger's military administration has banned French aircraft from flying over the country's airspace, according to the regional air safety organization, ASECNA.

“Niger's airspace is open to all national and international commercial flights except for French aircraft or aircraft chartered by France including those of the airline Air France," it said in a statement dated late Saturday.

“The air space would remain closed for all military, operational and other special flights, unless receiving prior authorization,” the statement added.

In August, the West African nation had announced that it was closing its airspace due to the “threat of intervention from neighboring countries,” as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action to restore Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted in a military intervention on July 26.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023