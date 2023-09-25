The love and affection that parents shower upon their children are priceless and irreplaceable. It’s something that no one else in the world can provide. It’s safe to say that most parents prioritise shaping a bright future for their kids, offering them every possible facility within their financial means. However, not all parents can provide everything, and this disparity can sometimes lead to feelings of jealousy among children and even their parents.
Such behaviour can lead to disastrous consequences, as children often engage in conflicts with one another, which is quite normal for kids. A tragic incident occurred in Karachi where children from two different tribes within the same community fought, and the intervention of tribal elders led to the tragic loss of a father’s life. Now, those kids are left without a father and are living as orphans. It’s truly heartbreaking that a simple childhood fight escalated to such a tragic extent.
It’s also observed that in joint family setups, married brothers sometimes live indifferently under the same roof due to mistreatment of their children. In some situations, these differences lead to clashes between brothers and their wives due to excessive love shown to their own children while ignoring other children. Parents might feel that their children are not loved as much as other children are, which can be a challenging situation to control. In such instances, parents need to have a big heart to endure these behaviours and also provide counselling to their children, as it’s a natural part of life and cannot always be controlled.
Elders should act wisely and refrain from intervening in children’s matters, especially when they have minor conflicts with each other. Let kids be kids, and parents should avoid getting embroiled in their issues. Instead, maintain the same loving and caring behaviour towards all children to ensure a happy and harmonious life. The main focus should be on raising children well and instilling in them the ethical and social values of society, such as tolerance, strong moral character, conflict resolution, and sharing. This can only be achieved by setting a positive example, as actions speak louder than words, and parents are often role models for their children.
FAISAL ANSAR,
Karachi.