Pak-Canada ties being strengthened with passage of time: Tessori

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in Karachi on Monday.

Pak-Canada relations, services of the Pakistani community living in Canada and other issues came under discussion on the occasion.

Talking to them, the Sindh Governor said Pak-Canada relations are strengthening with the passage of time and increase in economic relations will be beneficial for both countries.

He said Pakistan supports the stance of Canada on the issue of killing of Hardeep Singh on the soil of Canada.

Kamran Khan Tessori said India has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan as well and it has transformed occupied Kashmir into a big prison of the world.